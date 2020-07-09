COVID-19 Test Required For University Of Notre Dame Students Ahead Of Fall Semester

The University of Notre Dame will require students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to campus. That’s according to the University’s website.

Students who test positive will be required to stay away from campus. The University, with the help of LabCorp, plans to send each student a COVID-19 test kit they can use at home in late July.

University officials said on the website that each test kit will have instructions guiding students through the testing process. Students will be charged a $75 replacement fee if another test kit is needed.

The fall semester will begin the week of August 10th which is two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.