COVID-19 Update

Indiana health officials say we're on an exponential growth curve in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today we talk to a panel of medical and public health experts about the latest COVID-19 figures, and we learn more about the two vaccines that are about to seek regulatory clearance. We also talk about how hospitals are dealing with the recent rise in cases, and how the holidays could have an impact in the coming months.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Tom Duszynski

Director of Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI

Cynthia Brown

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine

Graham Carlos

Bicentennial Professor and Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine; Chief of Internal Medicine, Eskenazi Health

Gabriel Bosslet

Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs and Professional Development; Fellowship Director for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine