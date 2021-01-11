COVID-19 Update

Many public health officials say January could be a particularly bad month for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today we talk to a live panel of public health experts about the vaccine rollout, how the media is covering it, and the impact of choosing not to get a vaccine during the pandemic. We also learn about the COVID-19 variant, which has made its way to Indiana.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Katharine Head
Associate Professor in the Department of Communication Studies, IUPUI School of Liberal Arts
Graham McKeen
Assistant University Director of Public and Environmental Health, Indiana University
Lana Dbeibo
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine
Thomas Duszynski
Director of Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University