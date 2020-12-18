COVID-19 Vaccination Begins In Elkhart And St. Joseph Counties

Mark Walsh, SJHS emergency physician and hospitalist, receives his COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Saint Joseph Health System

Friday, Dec. 18, was the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for some healthcare workers in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. 

 

Emergency physician and hospitalist Mark Walsh received St. Joseph Health System's first vaccine Friday morning. 

 

"It's the single most important tool that we have to protect me and to protect the entire nation," Walsh said.

 

Goshen Health also administered its first vaccines on Friday to doctors, nurses and therapists.

Medical Assistant Theah Strader gives Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger the COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Goshen Health

"This is a monumental day," CEO and President Randy Cristophel said in a statement. "To see our colleagues coming in for their vaccination appointments is truly moving."

 

Both Goshen Health and St. Joseph Health System received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17. They expect to receive additional shipments throughout the coming weeks.

 

