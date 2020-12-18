COVID-19 Vaccination Begins In Elkhart And St. Joseph Counties

Friday, Dec. 18, was the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for some healthcare workers in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.

Emergency physician and hospitalist Mark Walsh received St. Joseph Health System's first vaccine Friday morning.

"It's the single most important tool that we have to protect me and to protect the entire nation," Walsh said.

Goshen Health also administered its first vaccines on Friday to doctors, nurses and therapists.

"This is a monumental day," CEO and President Randy Cristophel said in a statement. "To see our colleagues coming in for their vaccination appointments is truly moving."

Both Goshen Health and St. Joseph Health System received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17. They expect to receive additional shipments throughout the coming weeks.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.