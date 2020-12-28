COVID-19 Vaccine Being Administered At Hoosier Long-Term Care Facilities As Of Today

By Associated Press 50 minutes ago

Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are reporting 2,494 new coronavirus infections and 43 additional deaths. Also Monday, officials began administering a vaccine for nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state. The Indiana State Department of Health says the newly confirmed deaths raised Indiana’s overall toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections. Long-term care residents account for 50% of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths but make up less than 1% of Indiana's population. The effort to inoculate residents and staff across the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.

long-term care facilities
Indiana
Covid-19
Vaccine
Local

