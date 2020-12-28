COVID-19 Vaccine Being Administered At Hoosier Long-Term Care Facilities As Of Today

The application deadline for Michigan's Futures for Frontliners program is December 31st.

The program offers free college tuition towards an associate degree or industry recognized certificate at community college.

It also provides tuition to complete a high school diploma.

Applicants must have worked in an essential industry between April 1st and June 30th of 2020.

State officials say 100,000 essential workers have already applied.

But they hope even more will before the upcoming deadline.