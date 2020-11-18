COVID Between The Coasts: Part Two

WNIN, the NPR station in Evansville, launched a podcast series this week called "COVID Between the Coasts". It covers the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the Midwest and the people who live here.

Today we talk to reporters and producers behind an episode on survivor stories, and talk to two professors from the University of Evansville who worked with students to interview people and analyze pandemic-related data around the region.

Listen to the podcast series here: https://bit.ly/3kI6XDh

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Sarah Kuper

Reporter/Producer, WNIN

Julianna Dunphy

Freelance Journalist

Tamara Wandel

Associate Professor of Communications, University of Evansville

Darrin Weber

Assistant Professor of Mathematics, University of Evansville