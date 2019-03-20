Cowbell, We Need More Cowbell!

Goals.

We have so many goals we are trying to meet every hour that we are on the air actively urging you to make a contribution during the Spring 2019 Membership Campaign.

When we hit those goals, we celebrate. And what better way to celebrate than by ringing a cowbell?

So put the cowbell in public radio this week. Do your part and call 888 399 9873 or go online to wvpe.org and become a new member, a renewing member or a sustaining member. Be the person to put us over the top, so we can hear MORE COWBELL!