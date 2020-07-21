Cowboys Called In To Corral Cattle After Trailer Overturns In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities called in cowboys to wrangle livestock after a trailer carrying 54 cattle overturned on Interstate 65 in downtown Indianapolis. Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) of the Indianapolis Fire Department says the truck and trailer traveling from Kentucky to Iowa crashed about 5 p.m. Monday, spilling the livestock. She says the cowboys came with fencing to corral the cattle and trailers to transport them from the scene. Reith says six cattle died and one escaped into a nearby neighborhood before being recaptured. The driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.