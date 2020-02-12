Crash On I-94 In LaPorte County Claims One LIfe

Indiana State Police released information about a crash Wednesday afternoon on I-94 that killed on person.

Here is the release:

​Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 westbound near the 37 mile marker. This is 3 miles east of the Michigan City exit 34. The crash occurred at 1:52 PM of February 12, 2020. The crash involved a semi truck and a sport utility vehicle.

Initial investigation by Master Trooper Jeff Council indicated that a 1999 Kenworth semi truck was pulled off onto the right shoulder, disabled. A black Chevrolet Blazer then struck the semi truck from behind. At this point, it is unknown what caused the Blazer to leave the roadway, but the semi was disabled and parked well off the roadway at the time of the crash.

At this point of the investigation, the identity of the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.