Crash In St. Joseph County Leaves A North Liberty Man Dead And A Teen Seriously Injured

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a deadly crash that occurred Friday night.

(You can read details in the release below.)

St. Joseph County –At approximately 7:48 p.m. yesterday evening, February 5th , the St. Joseph County Police Department was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at Grant Road near Wilson Manor Drive, St. Joseph County.

A Buick Century was traveling eastbound on Grant Road when it crossed the center line into the path of a Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling westbound on Grant. The driver of the Buick Century, Stephen A Stopcyznski, age 32 of North Liberty, IN, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, Kassandra Anne Zwierzynski, age 31 of Mishawaka, IN, suffered minor injuries, as did four of her minor children who were in the vehicle (children ranged in age from 8 months to 7 years old). A fifth child in the Traverse, a 13 year old female, suffered a serious spinal injury and was transferred to Riley Hospital. All occupants of the Traverse appear to have been properly restrained. Due to the fatality and the severity of the injuries, the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was activated, per protocol, and continues to investigate.