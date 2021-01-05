Crash Victims Stranded For Two Days In St. Joe Co. Are Found By Hunters, Rescued By Police

Today St. Joseph Co. Police released details of a crash in which two people were stranded in a vehicle in a ditch for two days before being found by hunters.

(You can read details from the release below.)

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at approximately 8:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Dragoon Trail near Hilltop Farms for a vehicle that was found crashed into a ditch a few hundred feet down a dirt side road. Dispatch advised that the vehicle and two occupants inside the vehicle had been there for two days. Upon arrival, patrol officers located a vehicle that had been found by hunters on private property. The female driver suffered from several injuries including a possible broken foot. The male passenger suffered from multiple unknown injuries. Both were transported to local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.