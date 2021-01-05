Crash Victims Stranded For Two Days In St. Joe Co. Are Found By Hunters, Rescued By Police

By Diane Daniels 12 minutes ago

Credit Photo provided by St. Joseph Co. Police

Today St. Joseph Co. Police released details of a crash in which two people were stranded in a vehicle in a ditch for two days before being found by hunters.

 (You can read details from the release below.) 

 On Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at approximately 8:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Dragoon Trail near Hilltop Farms for a vehicle that was found crashed into a ditch a few hundred feet down a dirt side road. Dispatch advised that the vehicle and two occupants inside the vehicle had been there for two days. Upon arrival, patrol officers located a vehicle that had been found by hunters on private property. The female driver suffered from several injuries including a possible broken foot. The male passenger suffered from multiple unknown injuries. Both were transported to local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit Photo provided by St. Joseph Co. Police

  

