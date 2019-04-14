Crowds Growing For Buttigieg Announcement

With an hour to go before the doors open for supporters to be part of Pete Buttigieg's anticipated presidential announcement, long lines are forming outside as people wait in the rain. The crowd is chanting and remaining in good spirits in spite of the weather. The South Bend Tribune is reporting a crowd of 10,000 is expected for the event. Attendees who began lining up at 7am have come from all over the U.S. and WVPE's Jennifer Weingart also talked with individuals in line from Canada.

