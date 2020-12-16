Curbside Pickup And 'Bendable' Available At The St. Joseph Co. Public Library

The St. Joseph County Public Library, a WVPE Media Sponsor, is offering curbside pickup at all library branches. Books delivered without having to leave the car. For learning, information, and inspiration from home, the library offers Bendable featuring thousands of classes and resources. A list of 2020 book suggestions is available here thanks to the NPR Book Concierge.

