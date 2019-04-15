Curtis Hill Weighs In On The Whole Woman's Health Alliance Federal Lawsuit

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill responded to a federal lawsuit today filed by Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

The alliance has worked since 2017 to open an abortion clinic in South Bend.

The alliance filed the lawsuit in March after the state last year denied the organization’s application, because it said the alliance did not provide necessary information about its other clinics around the country.

The alliance argues the licensing requirements are too vague. In his response to the federal injunction, Attorney General Hill argues the alliance wants to be exempt from Indiana’s abortion laws.

Hill said in a statement, “There is certainly nothing unreasonable nor unconstitutional about requiring abortion clinics to be licensed facilities.”

The alliance reapplied for the license in January.

