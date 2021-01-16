Cyclist Dies After Colliding With Semi In South Bend

A bicyclist died in South Bend Friday after colliding with a semi.

(You can read a release from the St. Joseph Co. Fatal Accident Crash Team below.) St. Joseph County –Yesterday morning at approximately 11:37 a.m., the South Bend Police Department was dispatched to Olive and Western in reference to a crash between a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer and a cyclist. The truck with trailer was traveling southbound through the intersection of Olive and Western, with a green light. A bicyclist traveling eastbound on Western traveled into the intersection and collied with the side of the tractor. The bicyclist had a red light. The bicyclist, identified as Silbestre Murillo (late 30’s), was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck/trailer driver, Matthew Guyberson, 40 of Edwardsburg, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The. St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was activated, per protocol, to assist with the investigation. This remains an active and on-going investigation, and more information will be released as we are able to do so.