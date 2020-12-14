Darden Elementary School Returns To Full Virtual Instruction Due To Staff Shortage

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Darden Elementary School will return to full virtual instruction until winter break.

(You can read the full letter from Principal Patty Karban to Darden parents below.)

Dear Darden Families,

After consulting with Dr. Cummings, we have made the necessary decision to move Darden Elementary to all virtual learning, starting tomorrow, December 15, through Winter Break.

Please be assured that this temporary closure of the building is not due to widespread Covid among our students, but rather due to a shortage of teachers in the building who must quarantine because of direct contact with someone who has tested positive. With this current shortage of staff in the building, we simply are not able to safely and effectively teach face-to-face.

We expect this temporary issue to be resolved and will be able to return to the hybrid in-person model when we return from Winter Break on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Curbside meal kit pickup will be available at Darden on Wednesday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thank you for your flexibility as we continue to try our best in these challenging times. Best wishes,

Patty Karban

Principal

Darden Elementary School