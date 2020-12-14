Darden Elementary School Returns To Full Virtual Instruction Due To Staff Shortage

By 44 minutes ago

Darden Elementary School will return to full virtual instruction until winter break. 

(You can read the full letter from Principal Patty Karban to Darden parents below.)

Dear Darden Families,

After consulting with Dr. Cummings, we have made the necessary decision to move Darden Elementary to all virtual learning, starting tomorrow, December 15, through Winter Break.

Please be assured that this temporary closure of the building is not due to widespread Covid among our students, but rather due to a shortage of teachers in the building who must quarantine because of direct contact with someone who has tested positive. With this current shortage of staff in the building, we simply are not able to safely and effectively teach face-to-face.

We expect this temporary issue to be resolved and will be able to return to the hybrid in-person model when we return from Winter Break on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Curbside meal kit pickup will be available at Darden on Wednesday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thank you for your flexibility as we continue to try our best in these challenging times. Best wishes,

Patty Karban
Principal

Darden Elementary School  

Some Local School Districts Work To Mitigate Virtual Learning Gaps

By Nov 25, 2020
Zach Herndon/WTIU News

Over the last month, half a dozen school districts in the WVPE listening area have returned – or plan to return – to full-time virtual learning for some students. Some of those districts are now working to mitigate any learning gaps that may emerge from students not being in the classroom.

Jerry Thacker, Superintendent of the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, said research indicates students in virtual programs are more likely to become disconnected than their peers in in-person classes.

South Bend Community School Corp. To Provide Meals, WiFi During E-Learning

By Nov 23, 2020
WVPE News Stock Photos

Middle and high school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation will return to full-time eLearning on Monday, Nov. 30, but they will still have access to free meals and WiFi.

Meal kits with five breakfasts and lunches will be available for curbside pickup beginning the week of Nov. 30. Pickup will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the following locations: 