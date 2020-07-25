Deadly Shooting In South Bend At Irish Hills

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a deadly shooting in South Bend.

(The release is posted below.)

On July 25, 2020 at approximately 1:59 a.m. South Bend Police Department officers responded to 4429 Irish Hills, South Bend, IN regarding a report of residents in the apartment complex hearing several gunshots and then a report was received of an individual who had suffered a gunshot wound injury. Upon arriving in the neighborhood, officers discovered a male individual deceased inside an apartment at 4429 Irish Hills as a result of an apparent gunshot wound injury. Officers determined another individual who had suffered a gunshot wound injury had driven to a local hospital for treatment.

South Bend Police Department officers secured the crime scene. A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] was activated and is currently handling the investigation. Witnesses are being interviewed by CMHU Investigators but no arrests have been made. The identity of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.



This is an active and on-going investigation. An autopsy will be conducted and an update will be provided when more information is available for release. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.