Deal or no deal, what happens to British trade after Brexit?

From the BBC World Service… One of Britain's biggest fraud trails begins today as HP seeks $5 billion from the founder of Autonomy, a company the computing giant acquired back in 2011 for $10 billion dollars. Then, after wooing Italy last week to become the first G-7 country to sign on to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping continues his European tour today as he begins an official state visit to France. But will he have the same luck touting the project’s benefits? Plus, what happens to Britain's future trade relationships – deal or no-deal Brexit?

