Dearborn man faces charges related to ISIS

A Dearborn man who's accused of fighting with ISIS faces new federal charges.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli was captured on the battlefield in Syria, and last July he was turned over to U.S. officials.

According to the indictment released this week, from April 2015 through June 2018, Musaibli “knowingly provided and attempted to provide material support to ISIS," also known as the Islamic State, and received “military-type training” from the terrorist organization.

The 28-year old Dearborn man is facing a minimum of 40 years to life in prison.

Despite the recent announcement that coalition forces have defeated ISIS in Syria, the group and its affiliates are still seen as a threat in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

