IN Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Woody Myers Selects Former Lawmaker As Running Mate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers has selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson to be his running mate as his choice for lieutenant governor. Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as minority leader in 2012. She also was the first female police officer in the Hammond Police Department, rising to the rank of captain after a long career as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units. Lawson moved to Brown County after retiring from the legislature in 2018.