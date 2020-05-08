IN Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Woody Myers Selects Former Lawmaker As Running Mate

By Associated Press 44 minutes ago

Linda Lawson
Credit Photo provided by the Myers campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers has selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson to be his running mate as his choice for lieutenant governor. Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as minority leader in 2012. She also was the first female police officer in the Hammond Police Department, rising to the rank of captain after a long career as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units. Lawson moved to Brown County after retiring from the legislature in 2018.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Woody Myers Unveils COVID-19 Proposals

By Brandon Smith Mar 17, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith/IPB News

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers says the General Assembly should be brought in for an emergency session to help address the COVID-19 crisis.

The former state health commissioner unveiled proposals Tuesday for the health emergency.

Myers says he would urge the General Assembly to help confront the coronavirus crisis by, for instance, passing a paid leave law for Hoosier workers.

“I think we ought to immediately attack those who are seeking to inappropriately profit from the pandemic by gouging with respect to prices,” Myers says.

Democrat Myers Says Indiana 'Ready For A Change' In Governor

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press Feb 8, 2020
AP Photo/Tom Davies

Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared "Hoosiers are ready for a change" as the Democrat formally launched a bid to challenge Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.