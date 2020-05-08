IN Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Woody Myers Selects Former Lawmaker As Running Mate

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers says the General Assembly should be brought in for an emergency session to help address the COVID-19 crisis.

The former state health commissioner unveiled proposals Tuesday for the health emergency.

Myers says he would urge the General Assembly to help confront the coronavirus crisis by, for instance, passing a paid leave law for Hoosier workers.

“I think we ought to immediately attack those who are seeking to inappropriately profit from the pandemic by gouging with respect to prices,” Myers says.