Department Of Child Services Bill Heads To Governor Holcomb

The Indiana Senate unanimously passed legislation that seeks to help Department of Child Services caseworkers by easing some of their job expectations.

The bill itself came out of summer study committee recommendations to help the beleaguered department. Through the entire legislative process, the bill never received a “no” vote.

The bill makes it easier for the agency to meet legally-mandated caseload standards. It also helps DCS caseworkers with initial assessments when they get a report of a child in danger.

The bill also allows foster youth to receive wraparound services – which include rent and health insurance while they attend school – until they are 21.

It now heads to the governor’s desk.