Depression research / absenteeism / Indiana's economy

By All IN Staff 14 minutes ago

Credit Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Today we learn about research on the effectiveness of depression screenings.

We also talk to an education reporter from WFYI about absenteeism in Indiana schools, and get a new look at the state's economy.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Dr. Kurt Kroenke
Professor of Medicine, Indiana University; Research Scientist, Regenstrief Institute

Dylan Peers Mccoy
Education Reporter, WFYI

Timothy Slaper
Co-Director of the Indiana Business Research Center, Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Kyle Anderson
Economist, Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Indiana Economy
school absenteeism
absenteeism
kelley school of business
depression
depression screenings