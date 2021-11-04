Depression research / absenteeism / Indiana's economy

Today we learn about research on the effectiveness of depression screenings.
We also talk to an education reporter from WFYI about absenteeism in Indiana schools, and get a new look at the state's economy.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Dr. Kurt Kroenke
Professor of Medicine, Indiana University; Research Scientist, Regenstrief Institute
Dylan Peers Mccoy
Education Reporter, WFYI
Timothy Slaper
Co-Director of the Indiana Business Research Center, Indiana University Kelley School of Business
Kyle Anderson
Economist, Indiana University Kelley School of Business