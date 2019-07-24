Developer Plans $77 Million Kokomo Youth Sports And Retail Park

The developer of Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Complex is planning a $77-million youth sports and commercial development in Kokomo.

Henke Development wants to build Championship Park off U.S. 31 and Markland Avenue. It would include eight multi-purpose fields, office, retail, and restaurant space, along with new hotels.

Westfield and Kokomo are about a 30-minute drive apart.

Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight says the two facilities won’t be competing for the same crowd.

“The developer, actually they believe will kind of, gives an alternative field and some other options so they’re actually thinking this will complement, that’s what they believe,” he says.

The proposal would require an investment from the city of about $9 million to build the multi-purpose fields, infrastructure and amenities. Kokomo leaders plan to create a tax district to generate the necessary funding.

Goodnight says nearby residents haven’t voiced concerns about the new development.

“So far so good with the neighborhood support. I think they should be, like most people, be happy that this is some private investment going in their vicinity,” Goodnight says.

He says discussions are taking place now on whether the facility will be managed by the parks department or a third-party vendor.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.