Donate Your Car - Support WVPE!

By Diane Daniels 29 minutes ago

Credit Tom Sibal/WVPE

Parting is not such sweet sorrow when you break up with that old car of yours and decide to donate it to WVPE. Many of you over the years have heard WVPE Membership Manager, Tom Sibal, talking about this on the radio. Recently Tom and his family practiced what he preaches. After many years of loyal service, Tom's son, William, decided his 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix had seen better days.  It was donated to WVPE so it could serve one last good cause. 

 Tom says donating the car was easy and just took a phone call and they came a few days later to take it away.  Do you have a car to donate? Let it power your local NPR station. Here's a link to help you get started. 

