Dr. Box To College Students Coming Home: Act Like You've Been Exposed To COVID-19

Indiana’s top health official says every college student heading home from school should act like they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the percentage of cases among 18- to 30-year-olds is rising – a troubling sign, she said, as colleges prepare to send students home for break.

“When you get home, plan to spend those 14 days in quarantine, even in your own home," Box said. "Wear a mask, even in your own home. Don’t see your grandma or other elderly relatives until you complete that 14-day period without any symptoms.”

Box also urged college students to keep their social bubbles small and not, in her words, go out to bars with friends they haven’t seen for months.

