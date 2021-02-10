Driver Hits Gas Instead Of Brake And Kills Victim In Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Police say a motorist attempting to brake stepped on the gas pedal instead, running over and killing a 44-year-old woman. The driver of the vehicle, an employee of ADEC Inc., told Goshen police that as she began to stop Tuesday morning, she pressed the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to knock the victim to the ground. The vehicle pinned the victim underneath its front end. The victim’s name hasn't been released. ADEC serves developmentally disabled clients in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.