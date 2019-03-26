DTSB "First Friday" is April 5th, Theme is "Dream Big Downtown"

Downtown South Bend will be getting in the "Idea Week" mindset for the April First Friday, where the theme will be "Dream Big Downtown.

"The event is looking to capture the spirit of ingenuity this month, and will host a “Dream Big Downtown Contest” where First Friday visitors can submit ideas for a First Friday activity or experience and DTSB will pay for the winning idea to come true (up to $1000) at an upcoming First Friday.

The event will also feature an expo where Startup Moxie students will be showcasing the entrepreneurial projects they have been working on – to feature the “Big Dreams” of the next generation.

Attendees will be encouraged to share their big dreams for empty downtown storefronts, and downtown restaurants will serve up some creative cuisine and test out some new menu items, as well.