East Jackson Blvd. In Elkhart Back Open Following Months Of Construction

Elkhart officials re-opened East Jackson Boulevard this morning.

The area between Waterfall Drive and Johnson street had been closed for redevelopment since March.

There is still sidewalk work happening on Jackson near Johnson, but the road is completely open. During construction getting anywhere on that stretch of Jackson, including many businesses and some homes wasdifficult.

It added grassy center islands and landscaping, new sidewalks and pavement, and underground utilities. The street is the main access to the new Elkhart Health and Aquatic center.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese says the project is one of many in the city utilizing public-private partnerships.

“This excitement is the result of unprecedented public private collaboration and a willingness to make a bold investment in today that will result in a transformative return tomorrow,” Neese said.

The streetscape project is part of a larger River District revitalization project in the area in Elkhart. Still on the way are additional street renovations, a new Martin’s store, apartments and new retail spaces.

For today’s ribbon cutting the Mayor traded the oversized scissors for a red convertible that drove through a ribbon on the fresh streets.