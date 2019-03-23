Edwardsburg Area Man Shot In His Home, Suspect(s) At Large

The Cass County Sheriffi's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Starbrick St. near Tharp Lake Rd. in Mason Township early Saturday morning.

A 57 year old Edwardsburg resident was in his house when unknown subjects came to his house demanding to talk to him.

When the homeowner did not come outside the subjects started to fire a gun into the house through his window injuring the homeowner.

The victim was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

(As of 11:00 Saturday morning, the victim is in stable condition.)

If anyone has information on this case please contact Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1560, Cass County TIP Line 800-462-9328, Text Cass and your tip to 274637. Or Crime Stoppers.