Election Day: The Indiana Attorney General's Race

By Associated Press 3 hours ago

The 2020 race for Indiana attorney general is between Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, left, and Republican Todd Rokita.
Credit (COURTESY OF THE WEINZAPFEL AND ROKITA CAMPAIGNS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The race for the Indiana attorney general’s office was the most-contested statewide campaign for this year’s election ballot. Democrats looking to break the stranglehold Republicans have over state government spent months castigating current Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women, only to see former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita narrowly defeat Hill for the GOP nomination. Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, said during the campaign he wanted to tone down partisanship in the office of state government’s top lawyer. Rokita countered with an aggressive law-and-order and anti-abortion agenda.

