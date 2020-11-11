Debates about the Electoral College almost always pop up after an election in the United States, and this year was no different.

Today we talk with two political science experts about the arguments for and against the Electoral College, and how its impact on elections has changed in recent years. We also find out what reform some want for the system, and what it would take to change or get rid of the Electoral College completely.

Produced Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Leslie Lenkowsky

Professor Emeritus in Public Affairs and Philanthropy, Indiana University

Marjorie Hershey

Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University