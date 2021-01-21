Eli Lilly Says Antibody Drug Can Prevent COVID-19

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drugmaker Eli Lilly says its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness among residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations. It’s the first major study to show that it may prevent disease. The drugmaker said participants who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19. Among nursing home residents only, there was up to a 80% reduction in risk. U.S. regulators last year allowed emergency use of the treatment for mild or moderate COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalization. The pandemic has devastated nursing homes and other long-term care locations. 

