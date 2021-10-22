Eligible Hoosiers can now receive boosters of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday it will offer booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible Hoosiers. This follows Thursday’s federal authorization. Pfizer booster shots have been available since last month.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized booster shots for recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines if it has been six months since their first dose and they are either 65 years or older, 18 and older and live in long term care settings, 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, or 18 and older and work or live in high risk settings.

For the J&J vaccine, booster shots are recommended for all individuals 18 plus who received the vaccine at least two months ago. The CDC’s recommendation allows everyone to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster, regardless of the one they originally received.

In a news release, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide protection against severe illness and death.

“The approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will help provide additional protection to many Hoosiers, especially our most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities and others who are most at risk,” Box said. “Whether Hoosiers are getting their first dose or a booster shot, they will find vaccines widely available across the state.”

Eligible Hoosiers can register for a booster dose at OurShot.in.gov or call 211.

