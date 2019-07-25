Elkhart And Cummins Onan To Host Community Picnic

Listen to a radio version of this story.

The City of Elkhart is teaming up with Cummins Onan to host a community picnic Friday in celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month.

Community members can enjoy free activities, games, and picnic food at Eklhart’s Sterling Park between 5 and 8 p.m.

Sherry Krask, the Events Coordinator for Elkhart Parks and Recreations, said this event is a way for people to enjoy a park that is under-utilized.

“We want to get out there and get to know the folks that live around our parks and Cummins Onan is very interested in helping the community,” Krask said.

Cummins Onan plans on adopting the park and helping with maintenance and beautification projects.

The City hopes to have more community picnics at other local parks in the future.