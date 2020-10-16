Elkhart And Goshen High Schools Have State's Highest Number Of Student COVID-19 Cases, So Far

By 29 minutes ago

ISDH School COVID Dashboard as of Friday, Oct. 16.
Credit Screenshot captured from https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm

The Indiana State Department of Health updated its COVID-19 school dashboard data this week, and according to the new numbers, two Elkhart County high schools have the highest student case counts in the state.

 

Elkhart High School has reported 32 total student cases since the start of the school year, and Goshen High School has reported 28. Those are the highest numbers being reported so far by any Hoosier school, but 607 schools still haven’t submitted any coronavirus data to the state. 

 

However, Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz believes those counts aren’t necessarily evidence of COVID outbreaks in schools. She said they're more representative of the county’s high rate of community spread than the schools’.

“Schools are a part of the community, and when you have this much spread in the community, you’re going to find it in some students," Mertz said. "But it’s not because they’re sitting in the classroom.”

She said contact tracing has revealed that students are most often infected outside of school, either through members of their household or extracurricular activities. 

Still, she said the health department regularly communicates with school superintendents to update safety protocols and monitor cases in schools.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.  

Tags: 
Elkhart High School
Goshen High School
school dashboard
in-person learning
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

NEW: Indiana Sees New Daily High In COVID-19 Cases, Breaking 2,000 Mark For The 1st Time

By Diane Daniels 55 minutes ago
ISDH

NEW (Oct. 16):

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,328 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the first time that the number of daily new cases has exceeded the 2,000 mark.  According to state health officials that total includes approximately 300 cases that were part of a reporting delay caused by a technical issue. 

In the WVPE listening area, Kosciusko County saw a significant spike in daily cases with the latest round of data that has come in. 54 new cases were reported on Oct. 15 in Kosciusko County. The county has a 21.3% 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals and a 15% 7-day positivity rate when it comes to all tests.

Orange COVID-19 Designation Won't Affect Elkhart Schools, For Now

By 21 hours ago
Elkhart Schools logo

Elkhart County recorded a record 152 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Oct. 15, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Health on Thursday. 

The county also moved from the state’s “yellow” designation to “orange” on Wednesday, but that won’t have much effect on Concord and Elkhart Community Schools — at least for the immediate future.

 

Indiana School COVID-19 Dashboard Lacking Data

By Associated Press Oct 9, 2020
(LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly two months after state officials said they would release a public dashboard to help track coronavirus cases among Indiana’s students and teachers, the online tool lacks data from more than 1,000 schools. Unveiled last week, the new dashboard reflects the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases among those in a given school. But so far, 40% of schools in the state still have not submitted information to the database. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr.