Elkhart City Leaders Recognize 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Courtesy City of Elkhart.

Elkhart City leaders recognized the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 18, with a gathering at the Civic Plaza. 

Mayor Rod Roberson, Rev. Dannell Brown, members of the Elkhart City Council and the Elkhart Police Department, were joined by members of the public, on the Civic Plaza to begin MLK Day 2021. Organized by the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, the gathered took some time to reflect upon the legacy of Dr. King and remind one another that the work continues. As the program concluded, Elkhart City Council Vice-President, Arvis Dawson, reminded the crowd to go forth and do acts of service in King’s memory. 

 

Today, from 3-5, items such as coats, winter wear, non-perishable food, household goods, etc., can be dropped off at the Tolson Center to benefit Guidance Ministries and Elkhart Community Schools. 

 

“Grateful to have the legacy of Dr. King to guide us during these trying times. We know this too shall pass, so long as we work hard to preserve unity and remember that more ties us together than pulls us apart.” – Mayor Roberson

