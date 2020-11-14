Elkhart Co. Council Squabbles Over Paying To Recruit For New Health Officer In Midst Of Pandemic

Saturday morning the Elkhart County Council spent extensive time debating how much money, if any, to spend to recruit and retain a new County Health Officer. The current Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz, is retiring at the end of 2020.

After considerable discussion, the council ultimately agreed on a 4-3 vote to spend $30,000 for recruitment and retention. One council member acknowledged the difficulty that may be faced in replacing Mertz saying, "This is an unpopular job to have."

During the meeting several county officials in attendance at the in-person meeting held indoors were not wearing face masks.