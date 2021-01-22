Elkhart Co. Health Department's First Mobile Vaccine Clinic Will Target Amish Community

The Elkhart County Health Department will operate a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Clinton Frame Church in Goshen on Saturday, Jan. 23.

County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said the state gave Elkhart County about 150 extra doses to go mobile, bringing the vaccine to communities that might not have easy access to it. She said Saturday’s clinic is meant to target the Amish community.

“We certainly are welcoming anybody to that particular location," Wait said. "But certainly asking people to be respectful because it is a population that likes to live quietly.”

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are first-come, first-served, and no pre-registration is required. First responders, healthcare workers and individuals age 70 and older are all eligible.

Wait says the health department won’t turn anyone away from the clinic, but she says the venue isn’t very large, and is meant to target a specific community.

“Certainly, respecting the community that you are in is greatly appreciated,” Wait said.

The next mobile clinic will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tolson Center on Thursday, Jan. 28

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.