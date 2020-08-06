Elkhart Co. Health Officer Expected To Reverse Course & Recommend No In-Person Class Through Sept.

The Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools shared with staff late Thursday that he was on a call with other Elkhart County school superintendents and the Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Mertz.

He says in the meeting, "We received word that she will be making a recommendation for schools to not engage in in-person instruction until the end of September. I contacted board members and then called an emergency meeting of the Leadership Team. We are waiting on the text of Dr. Mertrz’s official recommendation to determine the details. However, we do know that this means we will start the year online."

Dr. Steve Thalheimer goes on to say that over Friday and Monday, district administrators will be meeting with building administrators and departments to pivot our plan and communicate with our families.

Parents in the Concord Community Schools are receiving phone calls Thursday indicating that Concord will also move to an online only format until at least Sept. 28. At Concord, all sports and other extra-curriculars are suspended, as well.