Elkhart Commissioners Pass COVID Fines In "Last-Ditch Effort" To Enforce Public Health Order

By 1 hour ago

Not posting signs requiring face coverings could soon result in a $50 fine in Elkhart County.
Credit Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners has passed an ordinance that allows fines for entities that repeatedly violate the health department’s COVID-19 order.

The fines will be the second step in the enforcement procedure laid out in the ordinance. The first step is a warning, followed by an education effort.

Then, fines can be issued per violation – not posting signs that announce a face-covering requirement, for example, means a $50 fine, while failing to maintain social distancing will cost $250.

Fines won’t exceed $2,500 dollars on the first violation, but subsequent violations can total up to $5,000.

County Commissioner Suzie Weirick said the decision isn’t one the commissioners took lightly. But, if they didn’t do something, she said community health would continue to suffer.

“Cancer treatments, cardiology treatments all of those kinds of things are being set aside," Weirick said. "We need to do something to reinforce the need for vigilance and COVID protocols.”

Commissioner Mike Yoder said this the commission’s “last-ditch effort” to get the community to adopt those protocols.

“After literally – literally – months of education efforts, months of pleading, I don’t know what else we can do to share with members of the community that this is not a hoax,” he said.

The order will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags: 
Elkhart County
Covid-19
Elkhart County Commission
Mike Yoder
Suzie Weirick
Local
enforcement

Related Content

St. Joseph Co. Commission Votes For Fines For Face Mask Order Violations At Businesses

By Gemma DiCarlo Nov 17, 2020

St. Joseph County businesses can now be fined up to $250 for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to pass the enforcement order Tuesday morning. 

District 3 Commissioner Deb Fleming voted against the ordinance, citing her concern about what she says is a lack of scientific evidence that face masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. Many scientists and doctors claim otherwise.

Indiana Sees 350% Increase In COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since Late Sept.

By Associated Press 8 hours ago
(JUSTIN HICKS/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitals had more COVID-19 patients than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend and the number under intensive care unit treatment also continued its recent steep increase. The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Monday also reported 38 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases.