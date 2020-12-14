Elkhart Common Council Passes COVID-19 Enforcement Measure To Support County Ordinance

By 2 hours ago

Kim Henke speaks at a special meeting of the Elkhart Common Council on Monday, Dec. 14.
Credit Captured via WebX

At a special meeting last night, the Elkhart Common Council passed an enforcement measure that supports the county’s COVID-19 ordinance, including fines for businesses that don’t comply with safety protocols.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson stressed that the city ordinance is meant to support local healthcare systems by making sure the county’s safety protocols are consistently enforced.

Kim Henke, who trains ICU nurses at Elkhart General Hospital, urged council members to pass the ordinance for that reason.

"What about the rights of my nurses who are facing this unrelenting stream of patients who believe that they don’t have to wear a mask and yet they expect my nurses – who are exhausted physically, emotionally, and intellectually – to provide care for them?” she asked.

The ordinance did pass, but with some amendments: the council capped fines at $100 for first violations and $250 for any violation after that, rather than the $2,500 and $5,000 caps allowed by the county ordinance.

Councilwoman Mary Olson, who proposed the amendment, said the reduced fines will better serve the ordinance’s educational objective.

The city ordinance will go into effect as soon as it’s been signed and publicly posted in three places. The county ordinance goes into effect Thursday, Dec. 17.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags: 
Elkhart Common Council
Covid-19
mayor rod roberson
Local

Related Content

Elkhart COVID-19 Ordinance Stalls In Common Council

By Dec 8, 2020
Captured via WebX

The Elkhart Common Council voted Monday night on a city ordinance to support Elkhart County’s COVID-19 safety measures.

The ordinance, which passed to a second reading, would allow Mayor Rod Roberson to enforce the county’s fine structure for Elkhart businesses that violate COVID-19 safety protocols.

Roberson originally asked the council to fast-track the city ordinance so it could immediately support the county ordinance, which goes into effect on Dec. 17.

“We cannot wait any longer to assist and support our healthcare system. People are dying,” he said.

Elkhart Co. Commissioners Pass COVID Fines In "Last-Ditch Effort" To Enforce Public Health Order

By Dec 1, 2020
Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners has passed an ordinance that allows fines for entities that repeatedly violate the health department’s COVID-19 order.

The fines will be the second step in the enforcement procedure laid out in the ordinance. The first step is a warning, followed by an education effort.

Then, fines can be issued per violation – not posting signs that announce a face-covering requirement, for example, means a $50 fine, while failing to maintain social distancing will cost $250.