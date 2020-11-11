Elkhart Community Schools To Continue Hybrid Learning Model Through Spring Semester

Credit Elkhart Community Schools

Elkhart Community Schools will keep its hybrid in-person and online learning model through the Spring 2021 semester. 

In a video message to parents, Superintendent Steve Thalheimer said the decision was based on uncertainty about flu season and the county’s surge in COVID-19 cases, as well as staffing shortages caused by employees needing to quarantine due to the virus.

He said it was also an effort to maintain a “reliable and predictable” learning environment for students. 

“If we bring more students back into our buildings, we would be going back and forth, potentially, between online and in-person," Thalheimer said. "By doing the hybrid plan, we’re able to try to keep students in our buildings as much as possible.”

Thalheimer said that if students want to switch their learning plan from hybrid to fully online, or vice versa, they should receive a link to do so within the next couple of days.

