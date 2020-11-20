Elkhart Community Schools Moving To Virtual Learning Only For High School Nov. 30

By Diane Daniels 10 minutes ago

Credit Elkhart Community Schools

Friday afternoon Elkhart Community Schools announced a change to its learning plan based on the ongoing local surge in COVID-19. 

(You can read the information released by the school below.) 


High school students will operate on a virtual schedule for the remainder of the semester and for the first two weeks of the second semester. High school students will return to the hybrid plan on January 19 following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The plan to return two weeks into January for the high school students will allow for an incubation period after the holiday break to allow any COVID cases from that time to run their course.
High school students will need to log in during their class times on the days when they have had in-person instruction.
Elementary and middle school students will continue on the hybrid plan, and the district will shift administrative and support personnel to the buildings to keep them in session. The instructional leadership team will meet with principals weekly to assess the continued hybrid model. If any elementary or middle school experiences severe staff shortages, that building may move to a short-term closure.
It is important for the community to mask up, stay physically distant, and wash their hands in order for us to keep younger students in school and return the high school students to in-person instruction.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Elkhart Community Schools
virtual learning
Local

Related Content

Indiana Sees More COVID-19 Patients In ICUs Than Ever Before

By Associated Press 32 minutes ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana's intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic. The Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update Friday that Indiana hospitals were treating 3,077 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. That's a 277% increase since late September, when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions. And now more of Indiana's ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic.

"It Sucks" - St. Joseph Co. And South Bend Leaders Provide COVID-19 Update

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
Screenshot via Facebook Live

Friday St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders provided an update on an ever worsening situation with COVID-19 locally.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County, says he expects the county will move into a "red" designation from the Indiana State Dept. of Health by the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. County Commissioner Andy Kostielney echoed that concern saying that he is also concerned about hospitals being able to provide care. 