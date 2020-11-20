Elkhart Community Schools Moving To Virtual Learning Only For High School Nov. 30

Friday afternoon Elkhart Community Schools announced a change to its learning plan based on the ongoing local surge in COVID-19.

(You can read the information released by the school below.)



High school students will operate on a virtual schedule for the remainder of the semester and for the first two weeks of the second semester. High school students will return to the hybrid plan on January 19 following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The plan to return two weeks into January for the high school students will allow for an incubation period after the holiday break to allow any COVID cases from that time to run their course.

High school students will need to log in during their class times on the days when they have had in-person instruction.

Elementary and middle school students will continue on the hybrid plan, and the district will shift administrative and support personnel to the buildings to keep them in session. The instructional leadership team will meet with principals weekly to assess the continued hybrid model. If any elementary or middle school experiences severe staff shortages, that building may move to a short-term closure.

It is important for the community to mask up, stay physically distant, and wash their hands in order for us to keep younger students in school and return the high school students to in-person instruction.