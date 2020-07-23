Elkhart County To Consider Delaying In-Person Start To School Year Due To COVID-19

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Schools across Michiana are preparing plans for reopening in the fall during the pandemic. Officials in Elkhart County are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers to determine whether or not students will start school in-person.

Elkhart County has been a COVID-19 hotspot and has the third highest number of cases among Indiana counties.

Elkhart School officials originally planned to allow students the option to attend class in-person two days a week and do e-learning the rest of the week.

But Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said she wants to see a downward trend in the County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate before she feels it’s safe to send students back to the classroom.

“I’ve been talking to the schools about this," she said. "They want their staff and students back in school. Nothing beats in-person school but it has to be done safely.”

Mertz said right now, the County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is plateauing but she hasn’t seen a downward trend.

She said if there is no downward trend, she would recommend delaying reopening schools with an in person option. She plans to work with the school superintendents to make a decision by July 31st.

Elkhart Community Schools announced Thursday that if the local health Department recommends it, the district will start the school year online exclusively.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

