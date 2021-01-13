Elkhart County Court Consolidation Moves Forward, With Three Design Teams Under Consideration

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The consolidation of the Elkhart County Courts is moving closer to reality, with three teams under consideration for the project’s final design and build.

The county’s Technical Review Committee interviewed the three teams on Jan. 12 and assigned each proposal a qualitative score. Those scores were based on factors like local participation, courthouse facility experience, and schedule management.

The County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the committee’s scores, meaning they can move on to a final decision.

After several months of debate over where to consolidate the courts, the County Council approved the Commissioners’ request to purchase 32 acres of land along Reliance Road in Goshen in November. The $80 million project will remove the courts from their current locations in downtown Elkhart and Goshen.

The commission is set to choose a team to design and build the consolidated courthouse at its next public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

