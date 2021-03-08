Elkhart County Drops Fines For Face Mask Non-Compliance

Elkhart County Commissioners today voted to drop the potential for fines for non-compliance with the county's face mask health order. The county is also bringing its guidance in sync with the state's current guidance as it relates to the size of social gatherings.

(You can read more in the release below.) The Elkhart County Commissioners and ElkhartCounty Health Officer continue to work together as they evaluate the level of local governmentinvolvement necessary to address COVID-19 in Elkhart County. This morning, Dr. Bethany A. Wait executed the First Amendment to Public Health Order 06-2020. This health order amendment serves to further align the local public health order with the restrictions required by Governor Holcomb’s executive orders. Following the health order amendment, the number of individuals able to attend a social gathering or event without advanced Elkhart County Health Department approval will be determined by the parameters set forth in Governor Holcomb’s executive order. Dr. Wait notes: “The health department remains willing to answer questions about your plans, even for smaller events. Please continue to stay vigilant and hold fast to our mitigation efforts as it is working to control the spread of COVID-19.”

At the Commissioners’ meeting this morning, the Commissioners approved an amendment to

Restated Ordinance No. 2020-38. The ordinance amendment removes the fine structurepreviously contained as a part of the incremental enforcement measures. “We are happy to seeElkhart County reach this point, where the previous level of local government oversight is nolonger necessary,” added Frank Lucchese. Following the ordinance amendment, Elkhart Countyofficials will continue to educate and encourage businesses as they develop and enforce theirCOVID-19 Response Plans. “Thank you to Elkhart County for responding in such a way that nocitation orders or fines were ever issued,” stated Suzanne Weirick. These amendments were made in response to the diligent efforts of Elkhart County businessesand community members to independently implement the COVID-19 mitigation directivesestablished by Governor Holcomb and confirmed by Public Health Order 06-2020. The twoamendments approved today do not contradict or lessen the restrictions required by GovernorHolcomb’s Executive Order 21-06, as confirmed in Public Health Order 06-2020. Instead, theamendments reduce the level of governmental oversight exercised in Elkhart County. Theamendments both go into effect at 12:01 am on March 9, 2021.