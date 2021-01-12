Elkhart County Health Department's COVID-19 Vaccinations Are Underway

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Elkhart County’s new health officer, Dr. Bethany Wait, said the health department’s vaccination effort for individuals age 80 and older is now underway.

Wait said the health department began administering its first doses on Monday, Jan. 11, and will have given over 250 shots by the end of the day Tuesday.

She said depending on state guidelines and the county’s vaccine allotment, more groups could soon be eligible for the vaccine.

"For the 70-year-olds, I would anticipate probably opening it up like, Friday, and then the following week, I would hope that it would be 60-year-olds as well,” Wait said.

In order to not waste doses, Wait said the health department is also creating a backup list of about 10 individuals per day who could be called on short notice to get a vaccine.

“We’ve targeted our employees here in the building, we’ve reached out to community corrections, those smaller populations that are at higher risk,” Wait said.

Wait said the health department will communicate with Elkhart General and Goshen Hospital to manage that list. In the meantime, she says anyone who’s eligible for the vaccine can call Indiana 211 or register for an appointment online – no walk-ins will be accepted.

