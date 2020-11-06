Elkhart County Health Officer Releases COVID-19 Benchmarks That Need To Be Reached

Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz, has released new information about where the county's COVID-19 numbers need to be to get the county out of the "orange" category (meaning medium to high community transmission) and into the "blue" category which indicates the least amount of spread.

(You can read a portion of her statement below.)

Here are the goals we need to reach to get the county in the “blue” guideline so we can reach minimal

community spread and go about our business: The number of new cases per 100,000 residents should be less than 10. Elkhart County is currently at 441/100,000 residents. The 7-day all tests positivity rate should be less than 5%, and we are currently at 11.13%.