Elkhart County Inmates Crochet Hats, Scarves For Needy

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Inmates at the Elkhart County Jail are crocheting hats and scarves for schools, ministries and shelters to help struggling families stay warm this winter. The crochet class, taught by Lt. Kris Klosinski, is part of a behavioral therapy therapy program in which inmates are required to earn 20 hours of community service. Klosinski started the class four years ago as a way to provide the inmates some stress relief while also contributing to a good cause. Joining the class wasn’t an easy sell at first. Only three participated in the first year, but those inmates then convinced several others to join. Now, a couple of dozen are involved.