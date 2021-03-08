Elkhart County Launches COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Elkhart County renters who have suffered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for emergency assistance through the county's new emergency rental assistance program.

The federally-funded program is designed to help renters with both past-due and future bills for up to twelve months. Those bills can be for rent, utilities or internet service.

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick said the county has partnered with local organizations to administer the program and help residents with the application process.

“We have local support from organizations like United Way," Weirick said. "They’re going to be the boots on the ground making sure the connections are made if we need to help individuals.”

To qualify, renters must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median. They also have to have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Residents can apply through the county's rental assistance portal or by calling 317-452-8363 for assistance.

(You can read more in the release below.)

